Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 513 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWO opened at $21.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/camelot-portfolios-llc-buys-513-shares-of-ishares-msci-austria-etf-ewo.html.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.