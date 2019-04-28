Camber Energy (CEI) Trading Down 5.7%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,425,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,021,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camber Energy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

