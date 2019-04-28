Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,567,000 after buying an additional 525,859 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,111,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after acquiring an additional 384,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 780,830 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $12,743,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $220,090.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $478,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,265,536 shares of company stock worth $37,236,227. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

