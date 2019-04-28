Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $1,699,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $103.94 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/calton-associates-inc-takes-position-in-resmed-inc-rmd.html.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.