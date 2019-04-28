Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

