Cadiz (CDZI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 123,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,490. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 477.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

