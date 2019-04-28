Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $200,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Stock

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $126.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $129.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

