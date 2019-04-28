Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brunswick by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of BC opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $62,248.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/brunswick-co-bc-shares-sold-by-strs-ohio.html.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.