Brokerages Set Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) PT at $25.29

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTSV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $118,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,884 shares of company stock worth $3,396,123 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1,203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 412,129 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTSV stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

