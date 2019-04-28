Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) PT at $64.30

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 923,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 8,200 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $449,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,935 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $598,035.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,635 shares of company stock worth $1,612,020. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

