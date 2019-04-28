Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Price Target at $135.89

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.95. 388,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,585. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

