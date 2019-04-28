Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) PT at $5.82

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.82 ($6.76).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

