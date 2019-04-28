Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Price Target at $28.60

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Joseph C. Hete bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,275 shares of company stock worth $778,477. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 307,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.