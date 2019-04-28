Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.33 Million

Brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $169.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.19 million and the highest is $173.50 million. Etsy reported sales of $120.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $792.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.48 million to $797.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $973.47 million, with estimates ranging from $942.93 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In other news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $80,295.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $328,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $261,546.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,993 shares of company stock worth $8,705,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,924,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.