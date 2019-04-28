Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (DVN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $8.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,009. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 229,676 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

