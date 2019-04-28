Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 685,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-shares-sold-by-parsons-capital-management-inc-ri.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.