Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

