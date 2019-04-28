Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $197.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

