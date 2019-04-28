Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

