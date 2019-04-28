Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $845.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $837.31 million and the highest is $850.60 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $616.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,430.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $19,594,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,708,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 886,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,983,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 783,983 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,077,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,410,000 after purchasing an additional 353,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

