Boston Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS opened at $15.50 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

