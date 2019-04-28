Boston Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $259,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $204,225.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,756 shares of company stock worth $707,854 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.55 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

