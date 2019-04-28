Booking (BKNG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,121.68.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,868.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

