BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.