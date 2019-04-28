Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.63 ($3.08).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 239.60 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 247.80 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In related news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams acquired 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

