BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Msci were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

Shares of MSCI opened at $226.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $226.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/bnp-paribas-asset-management-holding-s-a-has-11-10-million-stake-in-msci-inc-msci.html.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.