BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after purchasing an additional 578,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,792,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,993,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,029,000 after acquiring an additional 124,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $55.92 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

