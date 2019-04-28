BlackRock Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2,096.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,217,000 after purchasing an additional 312,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 157,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,203,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $187.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $168.42 and a 52-week high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

