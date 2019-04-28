BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,163 Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Healthcare were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 217,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,424,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,895,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 4th.

GEN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesis Healthcare Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

