Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.74. 586,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,950% from the average session volume of 28,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $298.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp will post 0.0499999979541736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$39,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$158,586.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackline Safety (BLN) Trading 11.8% Higher” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/blackline-safety-bln-trading-11-8-higher.html.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.