bitUSD (BITUSD) Market Cap Hits $4.25 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00019686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 1% against the dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $4,719.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00430777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.01040891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00181252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001409 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 4,104,290 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

