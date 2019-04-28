Bitcore (BTX) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00008910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and QBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $158,273.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.02998035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.05028100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.01361504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.01184329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.01159973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00307492 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00030989 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,575,668 coins and its circulating supply is 16,975,441 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.