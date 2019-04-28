BitcoinDark Market Cap Hits $20.92 Million (BTCD)

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One BitcoinDark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and Trade By Trade. BitcoinDark has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and $0.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinDark has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinDark Profile

BTCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. The official website for BitcoinDark is bitcoindark.com . The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark Coin Trading

BitcoinDark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinDark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinDark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinDark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

