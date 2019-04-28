BidaskClub Upgrades Cowen (COWN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Cowen has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cowen had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $6,544,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 147,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.