BidaskClub Upgrades Cowen (COWN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of COWN stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Cowen has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cowen had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.
