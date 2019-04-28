BidaskClub Lowers Monro (MNRO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.89 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,153,056.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,709,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,402,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Monro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,402,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monro by 20.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,254,000 after purchasing an additional 346,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.