BidaskClub Lowers Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) to Hold

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trilogy Global Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 1,429,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555,664 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

