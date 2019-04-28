Benz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a total market cap of $1,140.00 and $9.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00431611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.01028153 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00179139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001399 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.