Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,000.00. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,167.09.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,950.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $959.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
