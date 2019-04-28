Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,000.00. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,167.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,950.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $959.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.