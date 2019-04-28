Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,203 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $158.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

