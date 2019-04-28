Bel Fuse (BELFB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BELFB stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

