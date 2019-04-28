BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFR opened at $7.86 on Thursday. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,167,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 657,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

