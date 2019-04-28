BB&T Corp Trims Position in Target Co. (TGT)

BB&T Corp cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

