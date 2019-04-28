BB&T Corp Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

BB&T Corp reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 264.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $59.34 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

