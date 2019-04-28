Bayer’s (BAYN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($95.42).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €61.54 ($71.56) on Friday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.