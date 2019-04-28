Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Holdings Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,962 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a positive return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/bausch-health-companies-inc-bhc-holdings-reduced-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.