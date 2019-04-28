Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Holdings Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,962 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BHC opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
