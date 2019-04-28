Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 21,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 188,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.92 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/barry-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-1230-shares-of-western-digital-corp-wdc.html.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.