Barnes Group (B) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Barnes Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

B opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $376.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

