Barclays Raises Nice (NICE) Price Target to $150.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $124.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nice from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a positive rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.25. 111,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,548. Nice has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 249,722 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after acquiring an additional 91,410 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Nice by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 858,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

