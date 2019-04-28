Barclays Boosts Twitter (TWTR) Price Target to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 16,664 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $655,228.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,603 shares of company stock worth $24,834,880. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 76,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.