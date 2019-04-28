Banner Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

